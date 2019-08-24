Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Gysbertus WERTS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gysbertus (Gil) WERTS

Add a Memory
Gysbertus (Gil) WERTS Notice
WERTS Gysbertus (Gil)

6.11.1936 - 22.8.2019

Passed away peacefully at P.S. Hobson Nursing Home.

Much loved husband of Rita (Maria) for 56 years.

Dearly loved Dad of Greg and Fran.

Loved father-in-law of Guy.

Very loving Opa of Jacob, Scott, Tara, Ellen and Kyle.

Friend of Nick, Kat and Emily.

Finally at peace

We love you forever

Always in our hearts



The family would like to thank Dr Marton and Dr Alwan.

A very special thank you to all the wonderful staff at P.S. Hobson for the beautiful care given to Gil, Rita and family.



Funeral details will appear in a later edition



logo
Published in The Courier on Aug. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gysbertus's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.