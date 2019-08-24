|
|
WERTS Gysbertus (Gil)
6.11.1936 - 22.8.2019
Passed away peacefully at P.S. Hobson Nursing Home.
Much loved husband of Rita (Maria) for 56 years.
Dearly loved Dad of Greg and Fran.
Loved father-in-law of Guy.
Very loving Opa of Jacob, Scott, Tara, Ellen and Kyle.
Friend of Nick, Kat and Emily.
Finally at peace
We love you forever
Always in our hearts
The family would like to thank Dr Marton and Dr Alwan.
A very special thank you to all the wonderful staff at P.S. Hobson for the beautiful care given to Gil, Rita and family.
Funeral details will appear in a later edition
Published in The Courier on Aug. 24, 2019