Gwenda Joyce JOSEPH


1922 - 2020
Gwenda Joyce JOSEPH Notice
JOSEPH (Nee - Boatman) Gwenda Joyce 18/01/1922 - 15/05/2020 Passed away at Wendouree. Dearly loved wife of Les (Dec 2006), mother of Gordon, Willi & Margaret, Nana of Mark & Scott, Great Nana of Xanthe, Shayla, Harrison & Ella. Many thanks to Dr Jim Sutherland and staff at PS Hobson Nursing Home for their care of our Mum. In our hearts forever. Sadly missed. Peace at the end of a long journey. Due to COVID-19 restrictions a private funeral service is being arranged.



Published in The Courier on May 21, 2020
