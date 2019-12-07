|
ROBERTS Greg (Robbo) 10.03.1982 - 30.11.2019 Died doing what he loved. Loving and wonderful husband to Lou and amazing father to Jackson, Austin, Hughey & Cooper. Greg (Darl) you really were the love of my life; you were everything I wanted and all that I needed. My heart is truly broken and the hole you leave in my heart and this family can never be filled. The boys and I will cherish every memory that we had and try every day to continue fulfilling all the dreams we had planned. We will make you so proud. Forever in my heart. Cherished son of Ron and Betty Roberts. Just 37 years and taken from us due to a tragic workplace accident. We have loved him and are privileged to have such a wonderful son. Our pride is all encompassing. Greg's love for his family and mates and for whoever needed him was immense and constant. His dreams came true, being the best son, brother, husband, the biggest best Daddy, and a renowned builder of beautiful homes. He has left these dreams to stand as his legacy. Ron and Betty Roberts, Our grief is one that can't be spoken. We will miss everything about you, your vibrant personality, your stories, your laugh, your loyalty, EVERYTHING. Not only were you my little big brother you were a friend, brother in law and uncle. We will forever speak your name with pride, with a smile, and share our memories of you. Kerryn, Shaun, Madison & Imogen. Adored big little brother of Susan, brother-in-law of Chris, and much-loved uncle to Abbie, Lenny and Archie. Simply the best brother a sister could ask for. Our hearts are broken Our lives changed forever We'll miss you for eternity Grobbo. My little brother, taken so tragically from us. A wonderful husband, father, son, brother and uncle. We will miss you every day. We love you so much, and you will always be in our hearts. Love from Christine, Hannah, Stephanie and Rhiannon. Greg, all our hearts are broken. You have left us far too soon. You always had a smile on your face and a joke or story to tell. To us, you were the rock for our daughter and sister Louise, an amazing Dad to your beautiful boys, a friend and mate to us all. You were our "Robbo". Our lives will not be the same without you in it. Rest in Peace, Our Love for you always. Much loved son-in-law of Gabriel & Judy Steenhuis, brother-in-law to Maria & Andrew, Paul & Jodie, Gabrielle & Tim, Michelle, Michael & Laura, Matthew (dec), Kristy, Anna & Travis, David & Kathleen, Phillip, Courtney, Andrew & Casey and their families.
Published in The Courier on Dec. 7, 2019