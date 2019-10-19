|
NEIL Graham Samuel 12th November 1925 - 14th October 2019
Dearly loved husband of Joy (dec) and Barbara.
Loved and cherished stepfather of Julie and Glenn.
Adored and admired Grandpa of Olivia, Rachael and Sinead. Youngest son of Percy and Ettie Neil.
Graham and Grandpa you will be missed and forever held in our hearts.
Thank you for all the beautiful memories you leave us with.
RIP with the angels where we know every year the Pies will win the flag.
Our sincere gratitude to the staff of PS Hobson Nursing Home for their wonderful care and understanding towards Graham.
A golden heart stopped beating. Two helping hands at rest. The 28 years we shared will be etched in my heart forever with love and beautiful caring memories. Go kick the footy with your five brothers. GO PIES!
Barbara
Grandpa,
If we could choose from all the Grandpas' in the world, there is no doubt we would have
chosen you. Thank you for the late night cuddles and sneaking up past bedtime to watch the Pies play. We treasure the childhood you gave us and will love you forever.
Olivia and Rachael
You leave us with a lifetime of beautiful memories, smiles and love. We will never forget your kindness and gentle sense of humour. Footy season will never be the same. Thank you for being the most wonderful guiding influence in our life. We love you always.
Julie, Glenn and Sinead
Published in The Courier on Oct. 19, 2019