|
|
ARNOLD Graeme Keith (Oogsy) 17.03.1950 - 08.03.2020 Passed away peacefully at Ballarat Health Services surrounded by his loving family. Now at peace Eldest Son of Ken and Rita (both dec). Respected Brother of Terry, Jill, Julie, David (Ernie) and Brett. Dearly loved Father and Father-in-law of Kelly-Maree and Brendan. Cherished Pop of Caleb, Chase and Cruz. We would sincerely like to thank all involved in Graeme's care especially the team on 4 south. My Beautiful Dad, My world has been torn apart now that you're gone. The Father Daughter bond we had was like no other. I have a treasure box of memories locked in my heart that will keep me strong. Your spirit and memory will live on. We have run this marathon together, now this is the end. Love you always Your one and only Daughter Kelly-Maree. Graeme, A stronger and more determined man I have never met. You fought to the very end. Rest in peace now my friend. Until we meet again - Go Cats Love always Your Son-in-law Brendan. Pop, We will miss the good times we had together. Most of all we will miss you coming to watch us play football and going to see Geelong play. Love always, forever in our hearts, Your Grandsons Caleb, Chase and Cruz. You were so strong right till the very end. We will miss you so much, rest peacefully now. Your loving Brother Terry, Nieces Amber and Erin and their families. Loved and respected Brother and Brother-in-law of Jill and Steve. Uncle of Meagan and Tessa. Courageous to the end. Always remembered. My beloved Brother Glad we got to say goodbye to you. I'll remember you always love Julie and Peter. Loved Uncle of Rhiannon and Samantha. Sleep peacefully mate. Loved and Admired Brother and Brother-in-law of David (Ernie) and Sue-Anne. Loved Uncle of Jaymee and Tim; Rhyse and Tayla. Great Uncle to Max. Finally at rest now Brother. Go Cats. Dearly loved Brother of Brett. Uncle of Mitchell, Jayke and Tyla. No more pain and suffering.
Published in The Courier on Mar. 11, 2020