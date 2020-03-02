|
|
HOLMAN Gordon Lindsay (09.05.1934 - 28.02.2020)
Passed away suddenly after a short illness, peacefully in his sleep at St. John of God Hospital Ballarat.
Loved Husband of Anne, dearest father of Pam and Andrew.
Loved son of Rachael and Lindsay (both dec.), loved brother of Maxine (dec.) and brother-in-law Dennis.
The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the wonderful staff at SJOG Hospital for their care and treatment of Gordon.
May he rest in peace.
Funeral details will appear in a later edition.
Published in The Courier on Mar. 2, 2020