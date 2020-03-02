Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon HOLMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon Lindsay HOLMAN


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Gordon Lindsay HOLMAN Notice
HOLMAN Gordon Lindsay (09.05.1934 - 28.02.2020)

Passed away suddenly after a short illness, peacefully in his sleep at St. John of God Hospital Ballarat.

Loved Husband of Anne, dearest father of Pam and Andrew.

Loved son of Rachael and Lindsay (both dec.), loved brother of Maxine (dec.) and brother-in-law Dennis.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the wonderful staff at SJOG Hospital for their care and treatment of Gordon.

May he rest in peace.



Funeral details will appear in a later edition.



Published in The Courier on Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gordon's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -