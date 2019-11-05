Home
Glenyce Dawn "Glenny" (BROWN) GRAY

GRAY (Brown) Glenyce Dawn (Glenny) On November 3 2019 peacefully at Ballarat, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of Lindsay (dec); loved and caring Mum and mother-in-law of Greg and Kathryn (dec), Robyn and Gary (dec), and friend of Judy; treasured Nan of Sally, Luke, Lisa, Chris, Jenna, Dean, Jarrod, and Lucy; Mark, Zanny, Daniel, Bonnie, Ashleigh, Nathan, Tom, and Lauren; loved grand Nan of Lily, Harry, Archie, Koby, Eden, and Maisie; Sophie, Claire, Xavier, Max, Jack and Charlotte. Memories are ours to keep. Many thanks to the staff at Talbot Place for the care they gave to Mum and our families.
Published in The Courier on Nov. 5, 2019
