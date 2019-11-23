Home
Gladys Maude KELLETT


1919 - 2019
Gladys Maude KELLETT Notice
KELLETT Gladys Maude 20/5/1919 - 03/11/2019 Passed away peacefully at Hailey House on Sunday November 3rd, 2019 aged 100 years. Daughter of Ethel & Thomas Bridger (both dec). Beloved wife of Roy (dec). Precious mother of Keith & Dianne, Glenda, Jan & Noel and Roger (dec). Adored Grandma of 9 Grandchildren, 20 Great Grandchildren and 4 Great-Great Grandchildren. Thank you for being an amazing, caring and passionate Mother, Mother-in-Law and Grandma. You taught us incredible values and have left us with magical memories. A proud and exceptionally strong lady. What an amazing family you have created. The journey continues. Forever in our hearts. In accordance with family wishes a Private Service and Burial was held.



Published in The Courier on Nov. 23, 2019
