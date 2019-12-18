Home
Giuseppa (BELCUORE) RASCHILLA

Giuseppa (BELCUORE) RASCHILLA Notice
RASCHILLA (nee Belcuore) Giuseppa. Aged 89. Giuseppa was born in Sicily, Caltagirone, Italy on 3rd May 1930. She entered Heaven's Gates on the 15th December 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Daughter of Rosa and Antonino. Dearly loved wife of Carmelo (dec), mother of Agostino (Gus), Maria (dec) and Antonio (Tony). Mother - in - law of Lorraine, Stuart, Gayle and remembered by Alison. Beautiful Nonna of Liana and Lukas, Glenn and Vicky, Kylie and Lorenzo, Amarni and Adriana, Felicity and Nicholas. Great Nonna of Mikaela, Jensen, Charlie and Isabella. God has chosen another angel to watch over and guide us from above. Rest in peace our beautiful lady, your work is finally done. Now reunited with your beautiful daughter Maria and your beloved husband Carmelo. Riposare in Pace
Published in The Courier from Dec. 18 to Dec. 21, 2019
