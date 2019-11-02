Home
Pat Cashin Funerals
1114 Doveton Street North
Ballarat, Victoria 3350
03 5333 3911
Gerry COSTEN

Gerry COSTEN Notice
COSTEN Gerry On October 20, 2019, peacefully at John Curtin Aged Care, aged 94 years. Loved and loving husband of June (dec.); dearly loved Dad of Philip, and Susan and Peter; loving Pa of Aaron (dec.), Quentan and Kat, Travis, Hamish, Zac and Tara; proud great Pa of Jordan and Violet. Loved son of Maud and Walter Costen of Islington, London (both dec.); loved brother of Harry (dec.), Frank (dec.), Bobbie, Maudie (dec.). Ann (dec.), Minnie, Dinah, Billy (dec.) and their families. Many thanks to the staff of John Curtin for their care of Gerry and his family. Cremated at Ballarat on November 1, 2019.



Published in The Courier on Nov. 2, 2019
