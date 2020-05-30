Home
BRITT Gerard Daniel

Passed away peacefully on 19th May 2020

in the presence of his loving family.

Much loved husband of Carleene.

Adored father of Joanne,

Philip, Leesa & Nathan.

Cherished grandfather to Bianca, Nicholas, James, Ashlee, Kurt, Raigan,

Alexis, Jacques & Calhoun.

Treasured Papa to Georgia & Archie.



Dear Hun,

You are my Lover

You are my Friend

You are my Heart

You are my everything

Darling, I will miss you forever.

Carleene.



Dad,

You were the one that held the family together.

You loved your family, we will miss you forever.

Fly High!

Love Joanne, Colin, James, Lia & Colhoun.



Pa,

Everyone is missing you, Nanna is doing ok, Bianca is visiting everyday to make sure she doesn't feel alone.

Love James & Calhoun.



Beloved Dad of Philip, father-in-law to Kate.

Grandfather to Ashlee & Sam.

Dad you left this world too soon,

life will never be the same without you.

Love you & miss you heaps.



My Pa, My Hero,

I will miss that infectious smile the most.

Love you always Ashlee & Sam.



I'm honoured l got to call you my Dad.

Thanks for being you.

I'll treasure the memories.

Love always Leesa.



Goodbye, will remember you always.

Rick.



Love you Pa,

Thinking of you always.

Love Nick & Sarah.



Thanks for all you did for me,

missing you always.

Kurt.



Pa,

Forever our Hero & forever in our hearts,

we love you always.

Love Raigan & Brett.



Pa,

We love you always & forever.

Lex & Bailey xx



Thanks for all the memories, stay safe,

love you Pa.

Jacques.



Pa,

We will always treasure the times we had.

Thank you for always being there,

you mean so much to us.

Love you forever,

Bianca, Brad, Georgi & Archie xx



Goodbye Papa,

I will always love you.

Love Georgi,

your little sweetpea.



Dear Papa,

I miss you a lot, l am happy you're not hurting.

Love you always Archie.



Dad,

You were always there for me.

Thank you for all your love & support,

rest peacefully.

Love Nathan.



A special thank you to all the staff & Doctors

at St. John of God Hospital, Short Stay Unit,

for all the care & comfort you gave during

the passing of Gerard.



A private service was held.



