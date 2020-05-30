|
|
BRITT Gerard Daniel
Passed away peacefully on 19th May 2020
in the presence of his loving family.
Much loved husband of Carleene.
Adored father of Joanne,
Philip, Leesa & Nathan.
Cherished grandfather to Bianca, Nicholas, James, Ashlee, Kurt, Raigan,
Alexis, Jacques & Calhoun.
Treasured Papa to Georgia & Archie.
Dear Hun,
You are my Lover
You are my Friend
You are my Heart
You are my everything
Darling, I will miss you forever.
Carleene.
Dad,
You were the one that held the family together.
You loved your family, we will miss you forever.
Fly High!
Love Joanne, Colin, James, Lia & Colhoun.
Pa,
Everyone is missing you, Nanna is doing ok, Bianca is visiting everyday to make sure she doesn't feel alone.
Love James & Calhoun.
Beloved Dad of Philip, father-in-law to Kate.
Grandfather to Ashlee & Sam.
Dad you left this world too soon,
life will never be the same without you.
Love you & miss you heaps.
My Pa, My Hero,
I will miss that infectious smile the most.
Love you always Ashlee & Sam.
I'm honoured l got to call you my Dad.
Thanks for being you.
I'll treasure the memories.
Love always Leesa.
Goodbye, will remember you always.
Rick.
Love you Pa,
Thinking of you always.
Love Nick & Sarah.
Thanks for all you did for me,
missing you always.
Kurt.
Pa,
Forever our Hero & forever in our hearts,
we love you always.
Love Raigan & Brett.
Pa,
We love you always & forever.
Lex & Bailey xx
Thanks for all the memories, stay safe,
love you Pa.
Jacques.
Pa,
We will always treasure the times we had.
Thank you for always being there,
you mean so much to us.
Love you forever,
Bianca, Brad, Georgi & Archie xx
Goodbye Papa,
I will always love you.
Love Georgi,
your little sweetpea.
Dear Papa,
I miss you a lot, l am happy you're not hurting.
Love you always Archie.
Dad,
You were always there for me.
Thank you for all your love & support,
rest peacefully.
Love Nathan.
A special thank you to all the staff & Doctors
at St. John of God Hospital, Short Stay Unit,
for all the care & comfort you gave during
the passing of Gerard.
A private service was held.
Published in The Courier on May 30, 2020