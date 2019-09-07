|
Stapleton Sr Geraldine C.S.B 28.06.43-05.09.19 Peacefully surrounded by loving family. Dearly loved daughter of Joe & Hazel (both dec) and loving sister of Myree & John Winter, Dearne & Terry Austin, Paul & Christine. Treasured Aunt and Great Aunt of their families. Resting in the loving arms of God Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday 12th September, 10.30am at Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church, Richardson St, Middle Park. Burial to follow at Springvale Cemetery.
Published in The Courier on Sept. 7, 2019