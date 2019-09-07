Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine STAPLETON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine C.S.B STAPLETON Sr.

Add a Memory
Geraldine C.S.B STAPLETON Sr. Notice
Stapleton Sr Geraldine C.S.B 28.06.43-05.09.19 Peacefully surrounded by loving family. Dearly loved daughter of Joe & Hazel (both dec) and loving sister of Myree & John Winter, Dearne & Terry Austin, Paul & Christine. Treasured Aunt and Great Aunt of their families. Resting in the loving arms of God Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday 12th September, 10.30am at Our Lady of Mt Carmel Church, Richardson St, Middle Park. Burial to follow at Springvale Cemetery.
Published in The Courier on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.