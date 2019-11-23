|
SANDERS George Alford On October 31, 2019 peacefully at St John of God Hospital in the presence of his children, aged 87 years. Loved and loving husband of Janet (dec); Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather of David, Bronwyn, Katrina and Peter, Fiona; Gail; Alison, Trevor, Katherine, Darren and Maddie; Sam, Michelle nd Flynn, Lauren and Tom, Jillian; Peter, Julie, Adeline; Frank, Sue, Jesse, Chris, Toby. Son of Joseph and Elsie Mary (Hawkins); brother of Florence, Olga, Joe (dec.) and Len. A teller of stories and a life spent planning, fixing and solving for family and community Rest peacefully Dad
Published in The Courier on Nov. 23, 2019