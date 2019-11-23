Home
George Alford SANDERS

George Alford SANDERS Notice
SANDERS George Alford On October 31, 2019 peacefully at St John of God Hospital in the presence of his children, aged 87 years. Loved and loving husband of Janet (dec); Father, Grandfather and Great Grandfather of David, Bronwyn, Katrina and Peter, Fiona; Gail; Alison, Trevor, Katherine, Darren and Maddie; Sam, Michelle nd Flynn, Lauren and Tom, Jillian; Peter, Julie, Adeline; Frank, Sue, Jesse, Chris, Toby. Son of Joseph and Elsie Mary (Hawkins); brother of Florence, Olga, Joe (dec.) and Len. A teller of stories and a life spent planning, fixing and solving for family and community Rest peacefully Dad
Published in The Courier on Nov. 23, 2019
