More Obituaries for Geoffrey KITTELTY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoffrey William KITTELTY

Geoffrey William KITTELTY Notice
Kittelty Geoffrey William The gavel has fallen on the life of our much loved father, grandfather, esteemed patriarch and auctioneer extraordinaire. Peacefully on Friday 6th of September 2019 Geoff knocked down the gavel for the very last time. Loved father of Paula, Dean and Sara. Loved father in law of Joseph, Lisa and Jon. Loved grandfather of Adam, Julia, Lily, Archie, Harriet, Alice, Will, Penny, Cate and Gen. Our thanks for all you have done for us will never be able to be repaid as we all owe you so much.
Published in The Courier on Sept. 7, 2019
