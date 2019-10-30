|
|
KEWISH 'Bill' (Geoffrey William)
Passed away suddenly 27.10.2019 at Ballarat Health Services
Aged 87.
Loved husband of Nett (dec). Loving and adored father of Peter and Maree, Gary and Janine, Dale and Janine, Kerryl and David. Loving and adored Pa of Bianca and Jason, Paige and Josh, Melanie and Chris, Codie and Stevie, Carli, Rhiannon and Peter, Ben, Gabby.
Treasured G Pa of Remmi, Dex, Jett, Deacon, Amelia, Maddison, Abel, Matisse and Makala.
Reunited with his beloved wife Nett.
Special thank you to the wonderful Paramedics and staff of BHS Emergency Department.
Published in The Courier on Oct. 30, 2019