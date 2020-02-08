Home
Geoffrey William BIRKETT

Geoffrey William BIRKETT Notice
BIRKETT Geoffrey William 19/11/1944 -2/02/2020 Passed away suddenly at home, peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, 2nd February, 2020. Loving husband of Phyllis. Loved son of Jean and Jack Birkett (both dec). Loved brother of Marjory, John and Janice. Much loved father of Dianne, Helen, Graeme and Mark. Loved father-in-law of Adrian, Brendan and Vanessa. Adored Pa of Breeanna, Sophie, Lachlan, Jake, Charlotte and Isabella. You will be sadly missed by all. Forever in our hearts.
Published in The Courier on Feb. 8, 2020
