MOYLE Geoffrey Noel "Joffa" 13/10/1959 -8/5/2020 Passed away at home surrounded by family, aged 60 years. Beloved son of Joan (dec), brother of Leanne and Wayne (dec), brother in-law of Gary, loving father of Shona, Aleisha, Britnie, Ben and Rhiannon. Uncle to Sheree and Great Uncle to Declyn, Aden and Mia. Grandfather to Zaidyn, Siarah and Jexx (dec). We love you Dad! We're so thankful we got to be there with you. We will definitely miss your sense of humour and constant jokes. You were one of a kind, thats for sure. Hopefully heaven has a pub with an endless supply of beer. You will be sadly missed. Lots of love from Shona, Aleisha and Britnie. For as long as I can remember you struggled through life. However, you always managed to smile, keep going and never once complained. May you now rest in peace with Nan and Wayne. We will miss you Geoff. Love Sheree, Shane, Aden, Mia and Declyn. May you have found some final peace and happiness. Love Rhiannon, Pete, Remmi and Dex. You'll be sadly missed. Forever in our hearts. Love from Tina, Phil and Wes. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Courier on May 13, 2020