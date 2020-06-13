|
|
NOTT Geoffrey David 15.6.1931-10.6.2020
Passed peacefully away on the 10.06.20.
Beloved husband of Anne (dec).
Mother of Debbie, Cathy and Amanda.
Grandfather of Zara, Phoebe, Emily, Simone, Elise, Owen, James, Redvers, Anais (dec), Tahlia, and Giselle.
Dearly loved Great grandfather of Kye, Nate, Chase, Adeline, Lincoln, Sadie,
Georgie and Olivia.
Father in law to Tony, Zivco (dec) and Rian.
An amazing gentleman and once
'The voice of Ballarat',
you will be truly missed by us all.
Published in The Courier on June 13, 2020