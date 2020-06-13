Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Geoffrey NOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geoffrey David NOTT

Add a Memory
Geoffrey David NOTT Notice
NOTT Geoffrey David 15.6.1931-10.6.2020

Passed peacefully away on the 10.06.20.

Beloved husband of Anne (dec).

Mother of Debbie, Cathy and Amanda.

Grandfather of Zara, Phoebe, Emily, Simone, Elise, Owen, James, Redvers, Anais (dec), Tahlia, and Giselle.

Dearly loved Great grandfather of Kye, Nate, Chase, Adeline, Lincoln, Sadie,

Georgie and Olivia.

Father in law to Tony, Zivco (dec) and Rian.



An amazing gentleman and once

'The voice of Ballarat',

you will be truly missed by us all.



logo
Published in The Courier on June 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geoffrey's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -