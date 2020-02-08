Home
Gaye DITCHFIELD

Gaye DITCHFIELD In Memoriam
Ditchfield (Sharpley) Gaye February 6, 2015 Though your smile is gone forever and your hand I cannot touch, I have so many memories of the one I loved so much. Your memory is my keepsake with which I will never part, God has you in his keeping, I have you in my heart. Sadly missed but never forgotten. - Leigh. We have not heard your voice for 5 years, but our hearts have conversations with you every day. - Kim, Scott, Cooper, Darcy and Riley. 5 years have passed without our Mum/Nan in our lives. We miss you so much. Gone but never forgotten - Mark, Tara, Madisyn and Kaiden.
Published in The Courier on Feb. 8, 2020
