More Obituaries for Gary CORNISH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Edwin CORNISH

Add a Memory
Gary Edwin CORNISH Notice
CORNISH Gary Edwin

On June 18 2019 peacefully at Ballarat.

Aged 61 years.

Loved son of Jo and Jack Cornish (both dec).

Loved brother of Denise, Peter & Allison, Max & Kaye, Allan & Debbie, Jennifer, Helen & Darryl, John & the late Shirley; loving uncle of 16 nephews & nieces; great uncle & great great uncle of their families.

Reunited with Mum & Dad

May he rest in peace



Father & Father-in-law & Poppy & Friend

12.4.1958 - 18.6.2019

He potters no more in the garden,

He strolls no more down the path,

But the years we had together,

Will live forever in our hearts.

Rest In Paradise my Father & Best Friend

I'll be counting the years until I see you again,

We've left so much unsaid ... I Love You!
Published in The Courier on July 6, 2019
