Phillips Freya Relatives and friends of the late Miss Freya Mitchell Phillips are advised that her Funeral Service will be webcast live on TUESDAY June 16, 2020 commencing at Two (2.00) pm. The service can be viewed on TOBIN BROTHERS webpage via Google Chrome. In Freya's honour please consider lighting a candle and wearing a splash of colour for the service. Following the service Freya's burial can be viewed via https://v2.streaming.funeralsuite.com.au/e/PjF3UkLM



Published in The Courier on June 13, 2020
