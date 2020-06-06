Home
LANG Frederick John On June 5 2020 peacefully at Bupa Aged Care in the presence of his daughter Amanda, aged 84 years. Loved and loving husband of Phyllis (dec); much loved father of Daryl and Anne, Gail and Kevin, Wendy, Geoff and Lynne, Garry and Rachael, Jennifer and Stephen, Michael (dec) and Deb, Shane and Louise, Edwin and Adrienne, Amanda, Sally-Ann (dec) and Nigel, Cathryn and Ben, Tim and Anita; loving Pop of his grandchildren , great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Reunited with Phyllis. A proud active member of the National Servicemen's Association. Private Funeral. (Due to current Government regulations)



Published in The Courier on June 6, 2020
