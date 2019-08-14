Home
Frank Ernest HARRIS

Frank Ernest HARRIS Notice
HARRIS Frank Ernest Formerly of Clunes

1923 - 2019

Passed away peaceful on Sunday 11 August 2019 at John Curtin Aged Care, Creswick.

Aged 96 years.

Loved son of Frank and Ettie (both dec), brother of Enid, Bill (both dec) and Ian. Husband of Maureen, father and father-in-law of

Deb and Bruce, Peter, Ruth and Graydy.

Pa of Thomas, Nicola, Ben, Jas, Alyssa and Bryce and their partners; Sarah, Eric and Claire.

Papa of Archer.

A long life well-lived.

A good man well-loved.
Published in The Courier on Aug. 14, 2019
