HARRIS Frank Ernest Formerly of Clunes
1923 - 2019
Passed away peaceful on Sunday 11 August 2019 at John Curtin Aged Care, Creswick.
Aged 96 years.
Loved son of Frank and Ettie (both dec), brother of Enid, Bill (both dec) and Ian. Husband of Maureen, father and father-in-law of
Deb and Bruce, Peter, Ruth and Graydy.
Pa of Thomas, Nicola, Ben, Jas, Alyssa and Bryce and their partners; Sarah, Eric and Claire.
Papa of Archer.
A long life well-lived.
A good man well-loved.
Published in The Courier on Aug. 14, 2019