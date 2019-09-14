|
VORSTENBOSCH Frank Anthony On September 11, 2019 peacefully at home aged 78 years. Loved and loving husband of Bev for 52 years; Dearly loved Dad of Darren (dec), Sharyn and Shane, and Daryl (dec); loving pa of Isaac and Keisha. 52 years married we stood by each others side. You brought me comfort, love, joy and companionship. My best friend you were Frank. We weathered the storms of life, particularly the devastating loss of our two beautiful sons, Darren and Daryl. And we shared the joys of life with our daughter Sharyn, son-in-law Shane and our grandchildren Isaac and Keisha. Our garden we grew and admired together. I loved simple things. I love you, I thank you for the good life we shared. Enjoy your time now with our family above. Love always Bev. Dad my heart is heavy. You played a major role in my life. For my entire existance we have spoke every single day. You taught me so much, strength, love and forgiveness. And so many other life lessons. You were my best friend, a fabulous pa and I love and appreciate you. I miss you already. Sharyn. Loved son of Jack and Anna Vorstenbosch of Black Hill (both dec); loved brother of Joe (dec), Gerald, Jack, Maria, Tony, Hans and their families. Forever in our hearts
Published in The Courier on Sept. 14, 2019