REID (nee Cowan) Frances May 21.11.1911 - 11.09.2019 Much loved wife of George James Reid (Jim)(dec). Loved mother of Lois (dec), Isobel, Eileen (dec) and Elwyn. Son-in-laws Graham, Donald, Robbie (all dec) and Kevin. Adored grandmother of Beverley and John, Fiona and Graeme, Rex, Sonia and Scott, Craig and Jackie, Scott and Lee Ann, Stephen, Lee and Pauline, Kim and Shane. Great grandmother of Kate, Erin and Ryan, Matthew and Nadine, Christopher and Elle, Nathan, Danielle, Kimberley and Chris, Kayleigh and Harrisson, Taj, India, Angie and Alan, Teigan, Hayden and Harley. Great Great Grandchildren Pippa, Taylor, Olivia, Jack, Mitchell, Preston, Dylan, Tessa, Archie, Kc, Shanayha, Lucas and Kylie. Many nieces and nephews. Treasured memories Go Tigers
Published in The Courier on Sept. 14, 2019