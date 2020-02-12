|
|
FOSS (PLANT) Frances Mary Aged 75, formerly of Ballarat, passed away peacefully on 9 February 2020 after a battle with MND. Dearly loved wife of Barry, sister of Ray, adored mother of Kerry, Julie and Anthony, mother-in-law of Stuart, Tony and Izobel. Precious Nan of Josh, Brodie, Campbell and Elysia. Close to our hearts you will always stay, Loved and remembered every day. A private family service will be held on the Gold Coast. A memorial service in Ballarat to be advised. Memorial donations to MND Australia would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The Courier from Feb. 12 to Feb. 15, 2020