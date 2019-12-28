|
REYNOLDS Nee - Anderson Frances Jean Passed away 22nd December 2019 at Gandarra, aged 94 years. Most loved and devoted wife of Bill (Dec). Loving Mother of Bill and Julie, Gary, Brian and Janette, Jeanette and Russell Prestwich, Greg and Joy (Dec) and Denise, Debbie and Andrew Russell. Adoring Grandmother of Paul and Amanda, Sean and Evelyn, Adam and Stacey; Kate (Dec), Mathew & Ikumi, Emma and Chris, Laura and Luke, Sam and Bec; Carli and Sam, Ayden and Sarah; Luke and Elly, Coby and Tash, Chantal; Karine, Lara, Hayley & Dan. Proud Great Grandmother of Liam, Ryan, Max & Mathilda; Rose (Dec), William, Alice and Evelyn; Edie, Oliver (Dec) and Gracie; Maya. Thanks for a lifetime of memories For your love and kindness Help and encouragement
Published in The Courier on Dec. 28, 2019