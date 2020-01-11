Home
Services
Harrison Funerals
748 Main Road
Ballarat, Victoria 3350
03 5330 2255
Resources
More Obituaries for Fay MCKAY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fay Winifred MCKAY

Add a Memory
Fay Winifred MCKAY Notice
McKAY Fay Winifred Suddenly at Grovedale on December 31, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Bill. Loved and loving mother of Roslyn and Helen. Death will not part us nor distance divide, forever and always you'll be by my side. Till we meet again, Bill God took your hand and made us part, He closed your eyes and broke our hearts. To hide our sorrow we always try, To smile with others, alone we cry. Forever in our hearts. Roslyn and Peter, Helen and Alan, Simon and Hayley, Elissa and Simon, Jessica and Christopher, Kula and Larni, Maile and Brad, Indigo, Hudson, Baxter, Griffin, Oliver,Francesca, Archie, Pippa, Tex; Kruze, Martel, Jack and Tommy.
Published in The Courier on Jan. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Fay's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -