|
|
McKAY Fay Winifred Suddenly at Grovedale on December 31, 2019. Dearly loved wife of Bill. Loved and loving mother of Roslyn and Helen. Death will not part us nor distance divide, forever and always you'll be by my side. Till we meet again, Bill God took your hand and made us part, He closed your eyes and broke our hearts. To hide our sorrow we always try, To smile with others, alone we cry. Forever in our hearts. Roslyn and Peter, Helen and Alan, Simon and Hayley, Elissa and Simon, Jessica and Christopher, Kula and Larni, Maile and Brad, Indigo, Hudson, Baxter, Griffin, Oliver,Francesca, Archie, Pippa, Tex; Kruze, Martel, Jack and Tommy.
Published in The Courier on Jan. 11, 2020