HOLLOWAY Faith Maree 18.03.1953 - 04.01.2020 Much loved daughter of Audrie. Treasured sister of Suzanne, Kathryn and Wendy. Loved granddaughter of Albert and Henrietta Jende (both dec). Treasured niece of Olwyn, Ron, Graeme (dec) and their families. My dearest Faith. My heart is breaking, a part of me now gone. I will miss you so much. Love, Mum. Our family chain now broken. Beloved sister of Suzanne and Butch. Loved Aunty of Kelly, Nicole, Rebecca, Charles and Heath. Loved Great Aunty of 14. Loved Great Great Aunty of 2. So very special So dearly loved Our hearts are broken R.I.P. Much loved sister of Wendy and Dwayne. Treasured Aunty Faith of Jordan and Shakira. Great Aunty to Quinn. Special friend of Brooke. Now sleeping peacefully. You are near, even if I don't see you. You are with me, even if you are far away. You are in my heart, in my thoughts, in my life always. The family would like to acknowledge and sincerely thank Dr. Paul Kurian and all the compassionate staff at PS Hobson who took care of Faith during her time there. "We will forever be grateful for the care shown to Faith and also us." Privately interred at Buninyong, Friday January 10, 2020.
Published in The Courier on Jan. 11, 2020