O'NEILL Ethel Jean 'Billie' 29.11.2019
Aged 96.
Loved wife of Mick (dec).
Loving mum of John and Glenda, Brett and Susie.
Much loved Nan of Mike, Matt, Peter, Emma, Chris, David, Ben and Kate. Dear Great Nan of 11 little ones. Treasured sister of Joan and Jack (dec).
Billie passed peacefully in her sleep at Nazareth House.
Reunited with Mick.
Mum lived such an interesting and fulfilling life, performing and entertaining others, yet she was a kind and compassionate person caring for her family and friends. You will be sadly missed mum, but never forgotten. We will cherish forever memories of an exceptional woman.
'We're from Tigerland'
Beloved mum of John and Glenda, We'll miss you Nan. When we are sad we will remind ourselves that you're together with Mick Pa once again, and that will make us smile.
Dear Nan to Mike and Prue, great nan to Ziggy, Piper and Gus.
You will be remembered always for being a great nan, and someone that made people smile with your stand up Comedy routines and your humour. Loved Nan of Pete. A lovely nan, and loyal supporter of Richmond FC.
Go Tigers.
Beloved Nan of Chris and Stacey, great Nan O'Neill to Maggie and Gus.
Always a very gracious lady, dressed and made up beautifully, yet we will remember fondly, her raisin and choc chip cookies.
Dear Nan of Dave and Megs.
Our thanks to all at Nazareth House, who lovingly looked after mum these last 5 years.
Our beautiful and gracious mum that devoted her life to her family and friends. We shared lots of fun times, laughter, friendship and love. Mum you had so many talents that were showcased in your dancing and singing abilities, especially the comedy routine 'Ethel'. You are now with two loves of your life, husband Mick and brother Jack.
We will love and miss you always. X
Brett and Susie
Nan I was so sad and shocked when I heard that you had left us. Your never-ending youthfulness made me think you would be here forever. I will always remember your love of sport, watching the cricket and football with you and your devotion to the 'Tigers'.
Will miss you lots. Love Matt.
We are so grateful to have had you as our Nan. You passed on your love of dance and I was privileged to share the stage with you on many occasions. We will miss the Nazi House visits and watching you with your great grandchildren. Now with Mick Pa.
We love you Nan, Emma and Adam and great Nan, Bailey, Chase, Nellie and Lewi.
Thank you for being our amazing Nan. We were so thankful that you got to meet Frankie and spend some special moments with him in this short time. We loved listening to your stories, your knowledge and the comedy routines you shared with us. Say Hi! to Pa up there.
We love you, Ben, Whittney and Frankie.
You were such a talented, sweet and the funniest of Nans. When we were little you used to tell us the 'Hermon' story and make us laugh with your jokes and comedy routines. We were so sad that you didn't get to meet Bowie, but can't wait to tell him all about his special and kind great Nan in years to come.
Love Kate, Ricky and Bowie. X
Published in The Courier on Dec. 3, 2019