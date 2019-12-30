|
|
PRENC (Wasley) Estelle Ruth 8.5.1941-27.12.2019
Loving wife of Dante.
Loving mother of Paul and Andre, mother in law of Lisa and Lisa.
Grandmother of Naomi, Brittany, Ethan, Gus and Bonnie.
Great Grandmother of Ozi.
Missing you forever, until we meet again - Your loving husband, Dante.
Mum, I will miss your smile and sparkling eyes forever - Love Paul, always.
Thanks for your unconditional love and support always. I will miss our chats - Love always, Lisa
You don't have to worry anymore, Chief. I'll be okay - Love Onj.
We agonised to find the words to describe how wonderful you are, but we realised there aren't any. Love Nomi, Brit, Ethan, Gus and Bonnie.
Rest in peace, darling.
Published in The Courier on Dec. 30, 2019