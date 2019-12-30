Home
Peter Tobin Funerals - Doveton Park Funeral Centre
1251 Doveton Street
Ballarat, Victoria 3350
(03) 5333 3101
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
10:30 AM
Peter Tobin Funerals - Doveton Park Funeral Centre
1251 Doveton Street
Ballarat, Victoria 3350
Estelle Ruth PRENC


1941 - 2019
Estelle Ruth PRENC Notice
PRENC (Wasley) Estelle Ruth 8.5.1941-27.12.2019

Loving wife of Dante.

Loving mother of Paul and Andre, mother in law of Lisa and Lisa.

Grandmother of Naomi, Brittany, Ethan, Gus and Bonnie.

Great Grandmother of Ozi.

Missing you forever, until we meet again - Your loving husband, Dante.

Mum, I will miss your smile and sparkling eyes forever - Love Paul, always.

Thanks for your unconditional love and support always. I will miss our chats - Love always, Lisa

You don't have to worry anymore, Chief. I'll be okay - Love Onj.

We agonised to find the words to describe how wonderful you are, but we realised there aren't any. Love Nomi, Brit, Ethan, Gus and Bonnie.

Rest in peace, darling.



Published in The Courier on Dec. 30, 2019
