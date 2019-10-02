|
|
BOLAND Ernest Peter 7.8.1934-29.9.2019
Dearly loved and devoted husband of Joy.
Loved father and father-in-law of Kellie & Rick (dec),
Lisa & Darren, Jodie & Grant, Peter & Nicole, loved step father of Anni & friend of Anthony.
Adored Pa of Sheridan, Isabella, Dylan, Taylor, Logan, Lily, Charlie, Matilda, Elly, Harry, Georgie, Bronte and Chloe.
Our precious memories and love for him will be forever in our hearts.
Sleep peacefully - Go Mighty Tigers.
Special thanks to Dr. Matthew Gibney, Hospice & Kortnye Smith.
Published in The Courier on Oct. 2, 2019