Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest BOLAND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Peter BOLAND

Add a Memory
Ernest Peter BOLAND Notice
BOLAND Ernest Peter 7.8.1934-29.9.2019



Dearly loved and devoted husband of Joy.

Loved father and father-in-law of Kellie & Rick (dec),

Lisa & Darren, Jodie & Grant, Peter & Nicole, loved step father of Anni & friend of Anthony.

Adored Pa of Sheridan, Isabella, Dylan, Taylor, Logan, Lily, Charlie, Matilda, Elly, Harry, Georgie, Bronte and Chloe.



Our precious memories and love for him will be forever in our hearts.

Sleep peacefully - Go Mighty Tigers.



Special thanks to Dr. Matthew Gibney, Hospice & Kortnye Smith.
Published in The Courier on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.