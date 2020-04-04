|
DANIELL ( Labbett ) Enid May On Tuesday March 31 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by love, aged 76 years. Loved and loving wife of Kerry for 52 years.; cherished Mum of Andrea and Russell Wilkinson; adored gran of Kyle and Joel. Loved daughter of Ted and Maggie Labbett of Clarkes Hill (both dec); loving and caring sister of Ron and Jean, Mavis and the late Jack Lancashire, Ken and Coral, Neil and Sue and their families. Dearly loved, rest peacefully Private Burial Due to Government Regulations
Published in The Courier on Apr. 4, 2020