Home
Services
Pat Cashin Funerals
1114 Doveton Street North
Ballarat, Victoria 3350
03 5333 3911
Resources
More Obituaries for Enid DANIELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Enid May (LABBETT) DANIELL

Add a Memory
Enid May (LABBETT) DANIELL Notice
DANIELL ( Labbett ) Enid May On Tuesday March 31 2020 peacefully at home surrounded by love, aged 76 years. Loved and loving wife of Kerry for 52 years.; cherished Mum of Andrea and Russell Wilkinson; adored gran of Kyle and Joel. Loved daughter of Ted and Maggie Labbett of Clarkes Hill (both dec); loving and caring sister of Ron and Jean, Mavis and the late Jack Lancashire, Ken and Coral, Neil and Sue and their families. Dearly loved, rest peacefully Private Burial Due to Government Regulations



logo
Published in The Courier on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Enid's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -