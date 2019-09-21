Home
Services
Peter Tobin Funerals - Doveton Park Funeral Centre
1251 Doveton Street
Ballarat, Victoria 3350
(03) 5333 3101
Resources
More Obituaries for Enid BRUSASCHI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Enid Dawn BRUSASCHI

Add a Memory
Enid Dawn BRUSASCHI Notice
BRUSASCHI Enid Dawn On 19.9.2019 at B.H.S our beautiful Mum, Enid and Nan left us, our world, forever loved.

Loved wife of Steve (dec), mother of Peter (dec), Carol and Wendy and their families.



Mum to Peter (dec), Mother-in-law to Kathy, Nana to Rachael and Peta, Gran to Eva, Pepa, Eliza and Elly, Friend to Richie, Simon and Gary.

So fun, bright, caring and generous - we are grateful to have had you as part of our lives and the many memories of good times together.



Loved Mum of Carol.

Nana of Jay and Stacey; Tara and Adam; and Sam.

Big Nan of Lily and Charlotte.

Tears on our eyes will wipe away, but the love in our hearts is there to stay.

Now you are peacefully sleeping.

Will miss you Mum.



Adored Mum, Enid and Nan of Wendy and Lyle; Kasey, James and Baby Frawley; Jessie and Max.

Absolutely loved by us all,

forever with us in our hearts.
Published in The Courier on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Enid's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.