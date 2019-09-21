|
|
BRUSASCHI Enid Dawn On 19.9.2019 at B.H.S our beautiful Mum, Enid and Nan left us, our world, forever loved.
Loved wife of Steve (dec), mother of Peter (dec), Carol and Wendy and their families.
Mum to Peter (dec), Mother-in-law to Kathy, Nana to Rachael and Peta, Gran to Eva, Pepa, Eliza and Elly, Friend to Richie, Simon and Gary.
So fun, bright, caring and generous - we are grateful to have had you as part of our lives and the many memories of good times together.
Loved Mum of Carol.
Nana of Jay and Stacey; Tara and Adam; and Sam.
Big Nan of Lily and Charlotte.
Tears on our eyes will wipe away, but the love in our hearts is there to stay.
Now you are peacefully sleeping.
Will miss you Mum.
Adored Mum, Enid and Nan of Wendy and Lyle; Kasey, James and Baby Frawley; Jessie and Max.
Absolutely loved by us all,
forever with us in our hearts.
Published in The Courier on Sept. 21, 2019