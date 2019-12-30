|
Williams Elsie Formerly of Ballarat. 6 June 1921 - 27 December 2019 Loving wife of Ron (dec). A wonderful, generous and caring Mother deeply loved by her children Terry and Robyn. Kind and loving Mother-in-law of Jan and Peter. A Grandmother who adored her five grandchildren and their partners - Andrew (dec), Adele and Campbell, Michael and Simonne, Joshua and Lisa, and Myles. A proud and Loving Nannie Gran to her six great-grandchildren - Ellie, Pippa, Lachlan, Stevie, Ellie and Jack. Time to rest Mum - with all our love we say goodbye. Always in our hearts. Else Williams - beloved mother to Terry. Mum inspired me every day. Her aptitude for life and strength of character will forever be a source of comfort to me. Memories of each Sunday spent chatting and reminiscing will always be treasured. Mother-in-law and dear friend to Jan for over 50 years. Generous and kind Grandmother to Josh, Myles and Lisa. Dearly loved Great- Grandmother to Ellie Harper and Pippa. Else will always be remembered for her ability to live with grace and gratitude regardless of the challenges she faced. Throughout her 98 years she exuded elegance and compassion. Else will be greatly missed but lives on in all our hearts.
Published in The Courier on Dec. 30, 2019