MUSGROVE Ellen (Nellie) Roberta Passed away peacefully on 29th March 2020. Formerly of Bamganie, Drysdale, later Winchelsea. Dearly loved and adored wife of Ron (dec). Loved and cherished Mother of Darryl & Sheryl. Mother-in-law of Dawn & Ken. Loved and adored Grandmother of Lauren & Steve, Kristen &Andrew, Rebecca & David. Loved and adored Great Grandmother of Chloe & Henry, Arlan, Corbin & Joey. "Never a truer Lady" Our heartfelt thanks go out to everyone at Hesse Lodge Winchelsea. A private cremation will be held. A memorial service to be held at a later date. WILLIAM SHEAHAN FUNERALS Drysdale - 03 5251 3477
Published in The Courier on Apr. 4, 2020