Peter Tobin Funerals - Doveton Park Funeral Centre
1251 Doveton Street
Ballarat, Victoria 3350
(03) 5333 3101
Ellen Mary HUGGETT

Ellen Mary HUGGETT Notice
HUGGETT (Britt) Ellen Mary 25.4.1938 - 29.4.2020 Died peacefully at Nazareth House, surrounded by family and wonderful staff. Loved and loving wife of Brian. Cherished Mum and mother-in-law of Mandy and Jim, Wayne and Vishakha and her son Paul. Dearly Loved Nana of Edan and Kale. Special Nana to Hayley, Stephanie and Maddy. Great Nana to Archer. Sister to Edna, Frank (both dec) and John. Our heartfelt thanks to all the staff at Nazareth House and those who cared for Ellen over recent years. "God Bless" to a "Good Woman" In lieu of flowers please consider online donations to the Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Centre fecri.org.au.



Published in The Courier on May 2, 2020
