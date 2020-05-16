|
|
HOCKING (Sanderson) Ellen Lucy (Lou) Born 1st May 1928,
passed away 8th May, 2020.
Dearly loved wife of Albert.
Loving mother of Jill, Noel and Wendy.
Mother-in-law of Neville, Susan and Lance.
Nana to Emma, Ellen & Peter, Erin & Daniel, Claire & Vince, Ryan, Lucy & Jarrod and
James & Jayden.
Great Nan to Elise, Claire, Lachlan,
Mae and Madison.
Love you mum and miss you already.
The family privately said goodbye to Lou
on Thursday 14th May, 2020.
Ron Egeberg kindly officated.
Published in The Courier on May 16, 2020