Ellen Lucy (Lou) HOCKING

Ellen Lucy (Lou) HOCKING Notice
HOCKING (Sanderson) Ellen Lucy (Lou) Born 1st May 1928,

passed away 8th May, 2020.

Dearly loved wife of Albert.

Loving mother of Jill, Noel and Wendy.

Mother-in-law of Neville, Susan and Lance.

Nana to Emma, Ellen & Peter, Erin & Daniel, Claire & Vince, Ryan, Lucy & Jarrod and

James & Jayden.

Great Nan to Elise, Claire, Lachlan,

Mae and Madison.

Love you mum and miss you already.



The family privately said goodbye to Lou

on Thursday 14th May, 2020.

Ron Egeberg kindly officated.



Published in The Courier on May 16, 2020
