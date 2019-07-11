|
CULLINAN Ellen pbvm (Sister Frances) It is with sadness that we announce the death on July 9, 2019 of our dearly loved Sister Ellen Cullinan (Sister Frances). Ellen was in the 101st year of her life and in the 79th year of her Profession as a Presentation Sister. Throughout her long life Ellen shared with dedication her many gifts as teacher, principal and administration of Aged Care. We extend our sincere thanks to her Doctor, Padraic Collins and to the staff at Mercy Place Fernhill who have cared for Ellen so well. We rejoice that Ellen has now entered the fullness of life for which she longed. Presentation Sisters Victoria
Published in The Courier on July 11, 2019