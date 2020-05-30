|
|
BROWN Ellen 18.04.1941 - 20.05.2020 I will cherish nearly 58 years we shared together with our 3 loving children we brought up together. You suffered long enough, Good Bye Darling I will love you forever. Your Loving Husband Rex. Mum We treasure the time and memories we have of you and you will be forever in our hearts. We will miss you dearly. Love Wendy and Mark. Mum/Ellen/Nanny Not a day goes by where we won't be thinking of you. We will forever cherish the memories we have with you. Love Peter and Vicky, Alysha and Ben, Karlie, Damien and Jamie A wonderful mother laid to rest For all of our family she did her best You are someone special, someone good and true. You will never be forgotten we thought the world of you. Mother and Nanny to Lindsay, Cherie, Kaitlyn and Mitchell. Due to restrictions a Private Service was held.
Published in The Courier on May 30, 2020