ANDREWS Ellen (June) On November 14 2019 peacefully at St John of God Hospital, in the care of her family, aged 94 years. Loved and loving wife of Bill (dec); much loved Mum of Kenneth and Maria, Rodney and Lisa; proud and loving Nana of her grandchildren, great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Loved daughter of James and Margaret Simpson of Ballarat North (both dec) ; loved sister of Alma, Charlie, Jim. Elsie (all dec) and Norma and their families. Reunited with Bill
Published in The Courier on Nov. 15, 2019