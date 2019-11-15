Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen ANDREWS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen (June) ANDREWS

Add a Memory
Ellen (June) ANDREWS Notice
ANDREWS Ellen (June) On November 14 2019 peacefully at St John of God Hospital, in the care of her family, aged 94 years. Loved and loving wife of Bill (dec); much loved Mum of Kenneth and Maria, Rodney and Lisa; proud and loving Nana of her grandchildren, great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Loved daughter of James and Margaret Simpson of Ballarat North (both dec) ; loved sister of Alma, Charlie, Jim. Elsie (all dec) and Norma and their families. Reunited with Bill
Published in The Courier on Nov. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -