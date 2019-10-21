|
PETRASCU Elle PETRASCU, Elle Mae
17-4-2001 - 17-10-2019 Beautiful Daughter of Gina and Hamish, Loving Sister of Jesse and Riley. Beloved Granddaughter of John and Barb (Dec), Niculae (Dec) and Margot. Loved Neice of Jenny and Hamish, Tudor, Nina and Tanya, Suzan and Esua, Elenora and Peter, Angelique, Nicolae and Lorraine. Loved Cousin of Lucy, William, Jonas, Louise, Nicholas, Kiri, Christopher, Benjamin, Ayda, Muhammad, Nada, Natasha, Jacqueline, Jade, Ebony and Blaze. Taken from us too soon Rest in Gods Peace. For Funeral Details see www.adamsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Courier on Oct. 21, 2019