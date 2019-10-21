Home
A.G. Adams & Sons (Kerang)
39 Fitzroy Street
Kerang, Victoria 3579
(03) 5452 1111
Elle PETRASCU


2001 - 2019
Elle PETRASCU Notice
PETRASCU Elle PETRASCU, Elle Mae

17-4-2001 - 17-10-2019 Beautiful Daughter of Gina and Hamish, Loving Sister of Jesse and Riley. Beloved Granddaughter of John and Barb (Dec), Niculae (Dec) and Margot. Loved Neice of Jenny and Hamish, Tudor, Nina and Tanya, Suzan and Esua, Elenora and Peter, Angelique, Nicolae and Lorraine. Loved Cousin of Lucy, William, Jonas, Louise, Nicholas, Kiri, Christopher, Benjamin, Ayda, Muhammad, Nada, Natasha, Jacqueline, Jade, Ebony and Blaze. Taken from us too soon Rest in Gods Peace. For Funeral Details see www.adamsfunerals.com.au



Published in The Courier on Oct. 21, 2019
