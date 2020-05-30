|
|
RIETHOFF Elizabeth Michele
Aged 53 years.
Passed away peacefully on 24th May 2020.
Dearly loving wife of Ian.
Loving mother of D'Arcy and Aemilia.
Loved daughter of Beth Gray and loved sister and sister-in-law to Mic and Laura.
Thanks to the staff at Ballarat Oncology &
Haematology Services,
Professor George Kannourakis,
Dr Prashanth Prithviraj and all of the staff at
St. John of God Hospital, 1 West
for their dedication and care.
A Memorial Service will be held when the government restrictions have been
further lifted.
Published in The Courier on May 30, 2020