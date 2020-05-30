Home
Elizabeth Michele RIETHOFF

Elizabeth Michele RIETHOFF Notice
RIETHOFF Elizabeth Michele

Aged 53 years.

Passed away peacefully on 24th May 2020.

Dearly loving wife of Ian.

Loving mother of D'Arcy and Aemilia.

Loved daughter of Beth Gray and loved sister and sister-in-law to Mic and Laura.



Thanks to the staff at Ballarat Oncology &

Haematology Services,

Professor George Kannourakis,

Dr Prashanth Prithviraj and all of the staff at

St. John of God Hospital, 1 West

for their dedication and care.



A Memorial Service will be held when the government restrictions have been

further lifted.



Published in The Courier on May 30, 2020
