Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth ASHLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Merlyn (ANDERSON) ASHLEY

Add a Memory
Elizabeth Merlyn (ANDERSON) ASHLEY Notice
ASHLEY (Nee Anderson) Elizabeth Merlyn Passed away peacefully on 29 th September at PS Hobson House, Queen Elizabeth Village, Wendouree, aged 76 years and 9 months. Dearly loved wife of Robert W P Ashley and loved mother of Gillian and Wes Gaylor, and Matthew and Emilie. Loved Grandma of Alison and Alex Gaylor, and loved Nanna of Charlotte, Thomas, Gretta and Arabella Ashley. "Oh love that will not let me go, I rest my weary soul in thee." "Safe in the arms of Jesus."
Published in The Courier on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elizabeth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.