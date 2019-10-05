|
ASHLEY (Nee Anderson) Elizabeth Merlyn Passed away peacefully on 29 th September at PS Hobson House, Queen Elizabeth Village, Wendouree, aged 76 years and 9 months. Dearly loved wife of Robert W P Ashley and loved mother of Gillian and Wes Gaylor, and Matthew and Emilie. Loved Grandma of Alison and Alex Gaylor, and loved Nanna of Charlotte, Thomas, Gretta and Arabella Ashley. "Oh love that will not let me go, I rest my weary soul in thee." "Safe in the arms of Jesus."
Published in The Courier on Oct. 5, 2019