More Obituaries for Elizabeth ROSIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth May ROSIN

Elizabeth May ROSIN Notice
ROSIN (nee PRITCHARD) Elizabeth May (Beth) 20/5/1932 - 27/07/2019 Passed away peacefully. Dearly loved wife of Peter (Dec). Dearly loved Mother of Maria, Julie and Anthony. Loving Mother-in-law of David and Claire. Loving Nanna of Katrina, Michelle, Adam, Taylah, Rianna, Shelby and Brendan. Great Nanna of Chloe. Special friend to Geoffrey. "The day will be remembered and quietly kept, No words are needed, we will never forget." A private service was held.
Published in The Courier on Aug. 3, 2019
