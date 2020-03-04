|
HALL (Matthews) Elizabeth Joan Relatives and friends of the late Mrs Elizabeth Joan Hall are advised that her Funeral Service and Committal is appointed to take place at the Doveton Park Funeral Centre, 1251 Doveton Street North, Ballarat on THURSDAY
March 5, 2020 commencing at
Two-thirty (2:30) pm.
The family have requested, please bring flowers from your garden, even if it is a dandelion. Joan will love being sent off with a piece of everyone's garden.
Published in The Courier on Mar. 4, 2020