Elizabeth Joan HALL

Elizabeth Joan HALL Notice
HALL (Matthews) Elizabeth Joan Relatives and friends of the late Mrs Elizabeth Joan Hall are advised that her Funeral Service and Committal is appointed to take place at the Doveton Park Funeral Centre, 1251 Doveton Street North, Ballarat on THURSDAY

March 5, 2020 commencing at

Two-thirty (2:30) pm.

The family have requested, please bring flowers from your garden, even if it is a dandelion. Joan will love being sent off with a piece of everyone's garden.



Published in The Courier on Mar. 4, 2020
