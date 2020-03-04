Home
Elizabeth Joan HALL


1936 - 2020
Elizabeth Joan HALL Notice
HALL (Matthews) Elizabeth Joan Left us early on the morning of Saturday 29th February 2020. She was brave, beautiful and ready to join the love of her life Kenneth Raymond Hall (dec). Beloved daughter of Phyllis-Mary Matthews and Jack Matthews (both dec). Cherished sister of Doreen Leeman and brother John Matthews (dec). Loved mother of Robyn, Keith and Tony. Adored grandmother of Joshua, Tyler and Emily. We will carry on your legacy nan (mum)... to be kind and thoughtful at every opportunity... You were an extraordinary daughter, sister, wife, friend, mother and grandmother. Your smile, warmth and generosity will live on through all of us.
Published in The Courier on Mar. 4, 2020
