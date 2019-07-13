|
LEWIS Edward Thomas (Ted ) 2.5.1929 - 11.7.2019 Peacefully at Ballarat aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Viv and the late Beatrice; loving father of Rob and Sally, Rae, Jenny and Steve; step-father of Cathi, Sharon and Darren, Michael and Louise; loving grandfather of Nerry and Richard, Adam and Kristy, Bianca and Frank, Simon and Kelly; Daniel and Ashwini, Marcus and Sara; Sam, Ben and Riley; Kylie and Nicole; Charles and William; proud and loving great grandfather of their families. Loved brother of Bob and Yvonne, Thelma (dec). Joyce (dec). Norm (dec) and their families. Ted will be remembered by many in the music community Treasured memories of a true gentleman
Published in The Courier on July 13, 2019