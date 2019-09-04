|
|
NOONAN (Taylor) Edith May (Ede) On September 3 2019 peacefully at Nazareth House, in her 90th year. Loved and loving wife of Ken (dec); dearly loved Mum of Maureen and Daryl (both dec), Les and Karen, and Kate; loving nana of Rachel, Natalie, and Nathan; Aaron and Jaylee, Stacey and Darren; Michael and Amanda, Bianca and Mark; proud great nana of Lucas and Eliza; Charlotte and Olivia. Loved youngest daughter of Edith and Harold Taylor of Ballarat North (both dec) and families. Now resting peacefully
Published in The Courier on Sept. 4, 2019