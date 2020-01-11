|
MCPHAN ( Smith ) Dulcie (Formerly of Mollongghip, late of Creswick) 30.06.1930 - 03.01.2020 Peacefully in the gentle care of the staff of the John Curtin Hostel. Loved husband of Colin (dec). Loved mother, mother-in-law, nan and nan nan of: Wendy and Wayne Boddington; Shellie, Guy, Liam and Emily Rayner; Jason, Sophie, Charlotte and Georgina. Daryl and Sue McPhan; Kerry, Mark, Lauren and Lewis Diamond; Andrew, Bec, Saffron and Rueben; Rebecca, Lenny, Callum and Zoe Clay; Craig; Brendan, Naomi and Peter. Diane (dec) and Tony Morrish; Matthew, Brooke, Zander, Rylie, Jarvis and Tayce; and Amanda. Vicki and John Moroney; Simon, Ellen, Otto and Touns; Nick, Hannah, Mason, Charlie and Daisy; Claire, Miles and Jack Hingston. Ian and Tess McPhan; Chris and Fiona McPhan; Anna Toohey; Laura, Ben, Hudson and Kirby Meagher; Tom Suckling; Cameron, Liv and Lola Suckling. Loved eldest daughter of Alan and Gladys Smith of Mollongghip (both dec); loved sister of Archie (dec), Alan (dec), Doreen, Ian (dec), Shirley, Albert, Crystal (dec), Marlene. Reunited with Dad and Diane Interred at Creswick on Thursday 9 January 2020. Kate Ritchie kindly officiated.
Published in The Courier on Jan. 11, 2020